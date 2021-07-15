By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in the death of Penn Hills student Darin Hobdy.
Nineteen-year-old Daeshaun Smith from Penn Hills is wanted as the second shooter in 17-year-old Hobdy’s death.
He's facing multiple charges, including homicide and firearms violations. He hasn't been apprehended yet, and police say anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
Hobdy was pronounced dead at the scene after a shooting on the 2100 block of Valentine Street in Wilkinsburg on May 23.
Investigators determined there were two shooters responsible for the boy's death. Last month, 21-year-old Deontae Nalls from Penn Hills was charged with homicide, and now police are looking for Smith.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-255-8477.