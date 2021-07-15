By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mt. Lebanon Police say a water main break is causing lane closures and significant delays.
The water main break occurred at the intersection of Bower Hill and Cochran Roads.
They are warning motorists that lane closures will cause significant delays.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
