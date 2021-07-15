By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire that has spread to at least two houses.READ MORE: Water Main Break In Mt. Lebanon Causing Significant Delays At Bower Hill Road And Cochran Road
The fire occurred on Holland Street between Burns and Lowell streets.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?
Firefighters are currently spraying down several houses and it’s unclear whether anyone was inside those homes when the fire started or if any injuries have been sustained in the fire.MORE NEWS: Smithfield Street Bridge Lane Restrictions In Place On Thursday And Friday
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details