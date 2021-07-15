HARRISBURG (KDKA) – The past school year was very stressful for parents and their children.

Especially those who struggled with virtual learning.

A new law that will allow them to repeat a grade may help – but parents need to make the decision now before it’s too late.

Parents, guardians, or students over the age of 18 must fill out a form on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website that once completed, will need signed and submitted to their school district.

Making this possible is a law known as “Act 66.”

It will allow students to repeat their grade level because of education loss during the pandemic, even if they reached the academic requirements to move on to the next grade level.

The law will also give students with disabilities who turned 21 during the last school year the opportunity to stay for another year.

According to the state, if parents miss today’s deadline, it’s up to the school or the district to figure out what to do next.

To find more information as well as the necessary form, head to the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website at this link.