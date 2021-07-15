By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 425 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,215,352 cases and 27,782 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 245 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 48 patients are in ICUs.

The state says 11,374,872 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,584,718 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 61.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 4,832,207 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 72,109 cases among residents and 15,583 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 13,368 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 29,112 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

