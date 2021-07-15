By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Homestead.

Police say an elderly man was killed in a pedestrian crash around 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

The county says the crash happened on the 100 block of West Seventh Avenue, under the Homestead Grays Bridge.

A motorized wheelchair could be seen near the site of the accident.

First responders, including a Crime Scene Investigations vehicle, responded to the scene. Yellow police tape was set up around the perimeter.

There’s been no word on any other injuries or what led up to the crash.

Allegheny County detectives and collision investigators are leading the investigation.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has arrived at the scene. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AlfSyk0HyS — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) July 15, 2021

Anyone with information on the crash is being urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.