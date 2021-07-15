CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A motorized wheelchair could be seen near the site of the accident, under the Homestead Grays Bridge.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Homestead.

Police say an elderly man was killed in a pedestrian crash around 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

(Photo: KDKA’s Chris Hoffman)

The county says the crash happened on the 100 block of West Seventh Avenue, under the Homestead Grays Bridge.

First responders, including a Crime Scene Investigations vehicle, responded to the scene. Yellow police tape was set up around the perimeter.

There’s been no word on any other injuries or what led up to the crash.

Allegheny County detectives and collision investigators are leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash is being urged to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.