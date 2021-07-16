CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place on Thursday night in Sheraden.

Just before 10:00 p.m., officers were called to the 3100 block of Ashlyn Street as the result of a ShotSpotter notification.

Once they were on the scene, they found a shell casing and were told a male victim had left the area but wanted to talk to them.

He told the officers that he was held at gunpoint by two men who fired a gunshot into the ground and then stole his vehicle.

Police later found the car in a ditch in the 3000 block of Shadeland Avenue.

It’s believed the occupants fled on foot.

Police are investigating the incident.

