By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 77 new Coronavirus cases and four additional deaths over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 58 are confirmed and 19 are probable cases.
The dates of the newly reported deaths range from June 10, 2021 to July 12, 2021. Among the four deaths, one person was was in the 50-64 age group, and three people were in the 65+ age group.
There have been 7,300 total hospitalizations and 102,191 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,987.
