By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One man was arrested after a head-on collision sent three women to the hospital.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 3:00 a.m., a head-on collision occurred at the intersection of S. 10th Street and East Carson Street.

The EMS rescue unit needed to use the jaws of life to get the three women inside of one of the vehicles out.

They were all taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man driving the other vehicle tried to flee the scene once police arrived.

Police chased the man on foot and eventually caught up to him.

He was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated for any injuries that may have occurred during the crash.

Police are investigating the crash.