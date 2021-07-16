MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in McKeesport on Friday.
The fire is at McKeesport Auto Body on the 600 block of Rebecca Street. The fire is not under control.
KDKA’s Royce Jones reports tankers from all over the Mon Valley and Westmoreland County are hauling water to the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
MAJOR FIRE at the McKeesport Auto Body Shop. Tankers from all over the Mon Valley and Westmoreland Co. are hauling water to the scene. Still burning uncontrollably. @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/2uBZ6LUfp2
— 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐊𝐃𝐊𝐀 (@roycejonesnews) July 16, 2021
