By Royce Jones
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, McKeesport, Rebecca Street, Royce Jones

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in McKeesport on Friday.

(Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/KDKA)

The fire is at McKeesport Auto Body on the 600 block of Rebecca Street. The fire is not under control.

KDKA’s Royce Jones reports tankers from all over the Mon Valley and Westmoreland County are hauling water to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.