PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe thunderstorms toppled trees and knocked out power across southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday.

Sean Snowden and his family were inside their home on College Avenue in Beaver when heavy rain and strong winds passed through.

“We saw a lot of debris and then we heard a big crash, looked outside the front door and our tree was on our roof,” Snowden said.

A large tree was ripped out of their front yard and landed on their house, damaging the roof.

“The roof is pretty bad. We are starting to get water on the third floor. So we’ll wait and see, I don’t know what the extent is,” he said.

A tree service company started the cleanup process, and Snowden said another nearby tree in the yard will have to be removed.

WATCH: Jennifer Borrasso Reports



Lights went out for many county residents in both Beaver and Butler counties.

At the Hampton Inn in Cranberry Township, fire crews evacuated the building after an electrical fire on the fourth floor.

“They came beating down our door saying to evacuate. So we stood out under the tree,” said Robyn Josey of Mount Pleasant.

The township’s Walmart also lost power, forcing an evacuation. The power was later restored.