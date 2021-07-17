By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — The stage is set for a fun day at Allegheny Commons Park.
"Hands Over Deutschtown" returns Saturday with live performances, bounce houses, face painting, food trucks, an artist market, and so much more.
The Northside Christian Health Center will be on hand offering COVID-19 vaccines.
It is taking place from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and it is free to attendees.