By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RESERVE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion in Reserve Township on Saturday night.
According to Allegheny County Police, just after 10:00 p.m., they were called to a home in the 2700 block of Mount Troy Road for a home invasion.
Once on the scene, first responders found an adult male shot in the leg.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating and they are asking anyone with information to call the tip line at 1-833-255-8477.
