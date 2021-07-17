CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Homeless Children's Education Fund will continue to provide help and mentoring to the students.
Filed Under:Homeless Children's Education Fund, Local News, Local TV, Phipps Conservatory & Botanical Garden

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eight local students who have endured homelessness are getting some help with their college plans.

READ MORE: 'Hands Over Deutschdown' Returns To The North Side

The Homeless Children’s Education Fund is giving each of them a $2,500 scholarship as well as book bags stocked with supplies.

READ MORE: 'goodblend' Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opening In Pittsburgh

They celebrated today with a ceremony at Phipps Conservatory.

These students are going on to schools including Pitt, Penn State, Bethany College and Slippery Rock.

MORE NEWS: Celine Dion's 'Courage' World Tour Reschedules Pittsburgh Stop Again, Concert Postponed To 2022

They will continue to receive mentoring and support from the Homeless Children’s Education Fund.