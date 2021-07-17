By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eight local students who have endured homelessness are getting some help with their college plans.
The Homeless Children's Education Fund is giving each of them a $2,500 scholarship as well as book bags stocked with supplies.
They celebrated today with a ceremony at Phipps Conservatory.
These students are going on to schools including Pitt, Penn State, Bethany College and Slippery Rock.
They will continue to receive mentoring and support from the Homeless Children’s Education Fund.