By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – According to a report from WTAJ, five people were arrested on Thursday morning following a raid.
Federal agents arrested and charged five people with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Federal court documents showed that one of the suspects, Timothy Mollett, was believed to be a distributor for the organization in the Pittsburgh area.
He was convicted in September 2019, for felony drug offenses and was sentenced to 60 months of probation.
Along with Mollett, agents also arrested and charged Mikal Davis, James Dotson III, Azheem Ellis, and Dwight Logan.
Agents had made 60 separate buys between June 2019 and March 2021 from three informants, purchasing 295.74 grams of cocaine.