By: KDKA-TV News Staff
JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) – Police arrested a man for committing lewd acts inside of a restaurant on Saturday morning.
According to Jefferson Hills Police, a man was inside the Blue Flame Restaurant this morning, and police were called for reports of lewd acts.
Once on the scene, the man attempted to flee the scene and police ensued.
Police were able to catch up with the suspect but were required to restrain him as he attempted to resist arrest.
He is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.