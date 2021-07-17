CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are actively investigating.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police, South Side, South Side Flats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the South Side Flats.

READ MORE: West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Doesn’t Foresee Reviving Mask Mandate

This happened on Bingham Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Cold Front Brings Scattered Rain And Storms

Public Safety says the male victim was shot in the neck and chest.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MORE NEWS: Lower 10th Ward Of McKeesport Water Supply May Have Been Contaminated During Fire Response

There is no word on his condition at this hour.