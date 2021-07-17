By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the South Side Flats.
This happened on Bingham Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Public Safety says the male victim was shot in the neck and chest.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
There is no word on his condition at this hour.