By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re going out to eat this weekend, are you planning to tip the wait staff at restaurants or others who provide you service?

A study by creditcards.com suggests there’s a big difference as to who the big tippers are.

At a taping of the Sunday Business Page with Jon Delano, Senior Analyst Ted Rossman said across the board, Millennials and Gen Z’ers – those under 40 – are inconsistent tippers, often not tipping at all.

And that includes failing to tip hairstylists and barbers, food delivery people, taxi and rideshare drivers, and even restaurant workers.

“For example, at sit-down restaurants, where I think tipping basically should be universal, there was a huge disparity,” Rossman said. “Only 56% of Gen Z’ers and 58% of Millennials said that they were always tipping the wait staff. That compares to 80% of Gen X’ers and 88% of Baby Boomers, and a similar trend played out in other categories.”

One positive note for those under 40 – when they do tip, they tend to tip more generously than older folks, the study found.

