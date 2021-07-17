By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TITUSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Church Run in Titusville experienced heavy flooding on Saturday, causing several roads to close to traffic.
Saturday afternoon's rain caused Church Run to overflow, causing North Franklin street and others to close.
Titusville's Office of the City Manager is asking drivers to avoid driving in the city as a result.
