CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Church Run, Flooding, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Severe Weather, Titusville

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TITUSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Church Run in Titusville experienced heavy flooding on Saturday, causing several roads to close to traffic.

READ MORE: 5-Year-Old In Leg Braces Runs 5K In Support Of Law Enforcement

Photo Credit: Garrett Dvorkin, Titusville Herald

Saturday afternoon’s rain caused Church Run to overflow, causing North Franklin street and others to close.

READ MORE: Community Group Seeking Signatures To Create Citizen Police Review Board In Pittsburgh

Titusville’s Office of the City Manager is asking drivers to avoid driving in the city as a result.

MORE NEWS: Five People Charged In Johnstown Drug Raid That Supplied Pittsburgh Area

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details