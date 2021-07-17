By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TRANSFER, Pa. (KDKA) – An entire road became washed out in Mercer County by a flooding creek.
The flooding occurred in the community of Transfer along Crestview Drive.
Flooding began early on Saturday afternoon.
It is not clear at this time what caused the flooding but the road is closed and will take a while for repairs to happen.
