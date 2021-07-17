By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the second time in as many weeks, Union Avenue in Bellevue has closed due to flooding.
Last weekend’s heavy rains caused the road to flood and close for a few hours.
The road is near the border of Bellevue and Ross Township and residents have expressed their frustrations of the road’s frequent flooding.
RELATED: ‘This Thing Floods Every Time It Rains:’ Ross Township Residents Fed Up With Union Avenue Flooding
“This thing floods every time it rains it seems like,” Bill Kerr a Ross Township resident that lives in the area said last weekend.
The Bellevue Borough Police Department has not given a timetable for when the road will reopen.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details