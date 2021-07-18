By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — The Deutschtown Music Festival returned to the North Side on Saturday.
It was called “Hands Over Deutschtown,” and this was the eighth year for the festival.
They actually canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19 concerns, but the organizers had a change of heart as things started opening up.
“I think people are ready to get out and see music and the bands are ready to play in front of people and we were happy to put those two together,” said festival organizer Ben Soltesz.
Folks came out in big numbers to Allegheny Commons Park to enjoy the music, food trucks, family activities and an artist market.
Not even the rain deterred the fans.
"This is just us dipping our feet back in the water or the puddle I guess. But we're having a great time and we're looking forward to next year and a lot of the other stuff we're going to be doing," said festival chairman and co-founder Cody Walters.
Walters and Soltesz said they scaled things back a bit for this year to keep it manageable but plan to get things back to normal next summer.