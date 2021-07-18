By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates-Mets series this weekend at PNC Park has been nothing short of exciting.
From a bench-clearing brawl to a walk-off grand slam, the Pirates and Mets have entertained those in attendance on the North Shore.
On Sunday afternoon, that entertainment continued.
In play, run(s) pic.twitter.com/bdTzc0SU9r
— Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 18, 2021
A swing from Kevin Newman slowly dribbled down the third-base line but unbeknownst to pitcher Taijuan Walker, the ball stayed on the chalk of the line, keeping it in play.
Thinking it was foul, Walker swatted the ball toward the dugout as the home plate umpire called the ball fair.
Stunned, the Mets did not react but the Pirates did.
John Nogowski, Gregory Polanco, and Michael Perez would all score, giving the Pirates a 6-0 lead in the first inning.
As the Pirates social media accounts said, “In play, run(s).”