COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio woman will face a child endangerment charge in a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy, police said.
Columbus police said the boy was brought into Children's Hospital shortly after 5 p.m. Friday with a gunshot wound that went through both knees.
Detectives determined that the child had been lying on a couch next to the 30-year-old woman, who they allege was intoxicated and had been pointing a handgun at several other adults, making threats, police said.
As she was putting the handgun back in her purse, she fired a shot, striking the boy in the legs, police said.
The boy was in stable condition awaiting corrective surgery, police said. The woman was taken to Franklin County jail on a felony child endangerment charge, they said.
