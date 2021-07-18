By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — A man shot a person in Butler County and proceeded to take his own life in a nearby cemetery Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
It is estimated the incident happened between 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. Saturday.
Police first located the body of Charles Smith, 46, of Evans City in West Sunbury Cemetery and determined he had died by suicide.
Other state troopers found the body of the 39-year-old victim Terry Bolan also of Evans City on Hilvue Lane.
Based on their findings, police say that Smith fatally shot Bolan before ending his life.