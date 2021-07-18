By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MECHANICSBURG (KDKA) — A rescue cat that lives here in Pennsylvania is helping kids feel better about themselves.READ MORE: Deutschtown Music Festival Returns To The North Side
Meet Truffles.
She works alongside her human: an optician who helps kids with glasses and eye patches.
Her practice is in Mechanicsburg in the south central part of the state.READ MORE: Pregnant Woman Shot To Death; Hospital Attempts To Save Baby
When kids come in, many with severe eye problems that require multiple treatments, they’re often terrified of anything coming near their eyes.
That’s when Truffles comes to the rescue.
She hops next to the child wearing one of her many pairs of glasses.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy Hosting 'Family Day'
Tears then turn into smiles, and suddenly those glasses don’t look so scary anymore.