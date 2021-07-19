By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 82 new Coronavirus cases and two additional deaths over the past 72 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 64 are confirmed and 18 are probable cases.
There have been 7,302 total hospitalizations and 102,273 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,989.
