By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — It is a big day for people who live in Churchill over the future of their community.
On Monday, the borough will hold a public hearing to hear what the public has to say about the plans to have Amazon move into the Old Westinghouse site.
It was just last week, in an early-morning decision, that the borough planning commission recommended approval of the conditional use application by Hillwood Development to develop the old building.
Many residents have voiced that they're worried about air quality, noise, tractor-trailer traffic and tree removal.
The meeting gets underway in-person at 6 p.m. Monday.