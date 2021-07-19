CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody after SWAT was called to the city’s Duquesne Heights neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety asked people to avoid the area Monday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said SWAT was called to the scene for reports of a man barricaded inside a home on the 400 block of Edith Street. Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:48 p.m. Monday.

The situation was resolved shortly after police alerted the public and a suspect was taken into custody without incident, surrendering just as SWAT arrived.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.