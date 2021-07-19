By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) — An overnight fire forced tenants from their beds at a Butler County apartment complex.
It happened at the intersection of West New Castle and Broad Streets.
The fire chief says smoke was coming from an unoccupied basement apartment when they arrived.
After the fire was put out, the all-clear was given for people to go back inside.
No one was hurt.
State Police are assisting in the investigation.