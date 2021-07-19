LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — Some people in a Latrobe neighborhood raised their voices to help take down a suspected drug house.

Investigators say 34-year-old William Schall and 26-year-old Bobbi Rea Ragazzini trafficked drugs out of a home on James Street.

Latrobe police got word of the situation after neighbors complained of needles on the sidewalk in front of the home and people showing up at all hours of the day and night.

In an effort to secure evidence, detectives decided to do some dumpster diving of sorts. In this case, they took the garbage from the home and found an extensive amount of what they called “drug-related evidence.”

That led to a search warrant for the home, where court documents detail how investigators discovered suspected heroin, cocaine, marijuana, drug scales, crack pipes, a customer balance sheet and $200 cash.

Police took Schall and Ragazzini into custody.

Ragazzini remains in the Westmoreland County Jail held on a $100,000 bond, while Schall posted bond. Both suspects face serious felony drug charges.