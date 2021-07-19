By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A 26-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.
Police convened on the 1400 block of Princeton Boulevard Monday morning after 911 got a call about a shooting just before 8 a.m.
Police arrived at a home to find the woman shot inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation. They’ve been at the townhome for hours, and an area at the front of the house is sectioned off with yellow crime scene tape.
Detectives are now canvassing the neighborhood looking for witnesses and video. Investigators believe there is more than one suspect.
The woman's identity has not yet been released.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.