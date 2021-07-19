By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman had to be cut out of her vehicle after a nasty wreck in Salem Township, Westmoreland County.
Crews on scene say she was driving the wrong way on Route 22 West and hit a tractor trailer head on.
Once crews got her out of the car, she was flown to the hospital.
There’s been no update on her condition.