By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Fire crews raced to put out a fire in Washington County.
The first call for help came in around 11 p.m. Sunday night for several homes on fire along Jefferson Avenue.
This is right near the intersection of Wiley Avenue.
Smoke could be seen for a good distance.
Right now, there is no word on a cause, or if anyone was injured.