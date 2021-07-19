MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Hundreds of homes in McKeesport are under a water advisory, telling customers to not use it.

It is day three without water for some residents because of the advisory.

This stems back to an incident last week but today, residents are getting some relief.

Starting today at 6 a.m. showers are available to affected residents at the McKeesport Area High School.

Residents in the area say they’ve been holding their own so far, but it’s been difficult.

Some have had to buy hotel rooms just to take a shower before today.

That’s because the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County told residents that boiling or freezing the water won’t make it any safer.

Some homes have had their water shut off completely, forcing them to either buy by the gallons at a store or use water buffaloes in the area.

And residents say this has affected everybody in different ways.

For those who need water, take a look at your screen, these are the locations of water buffaloes in the area.

They are placed at the Atlantic Avenue Sewage Plant and at R&W Oil for anybody to use.

The fire department also has water bottles.

The water department says even after they’re done flushing, more tests may need to be done.