By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — There is an update on the recurring flooding of Union Avenue in Ross Township.
PennDOT says the problem is with a pipe beyond the Union Avenue Culvert.
The pipe is on private property and is too small for the creek when it storms.
The property owner has been told to fix it.
If that does not happen, PennDOT can make the repair and bill the property owner.