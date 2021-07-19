By: KDKA-TV News Staff
CLARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Mercer County.READ MORE: Wildfire Smoke From Canada Creates Hazy Skies In Pittsburgh
The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Clark House on Valley View Road gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Public Schools To Go Over Proposed Changes To Health And Safety Plan
The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 15-22-38-54-66.MORE NEWS: SWAT Called To Duquesne Heights; Suspect Taken Into Custody
The winner should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.