CLARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Mercer County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Clark House on Valley View Road gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 15-22-38-54-66.

The winner should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.