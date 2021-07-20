PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued to several counties around the state.

Even though it might feel pleasant outside, it might be best for some people to stay inside.

The elderly, young children and anybody with respiratory problems are considered most at risk.

Pittsburgh has started to see some effects.

It has started to cause hazy and unsafe conditions in our area and others across the state.

Smoke from Canada wildfires has drifted south, causing air quality issues in our area.

But here are things you can do to make sure you stay safe.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says to drive less by carpooling or using public transportation.

If you do drive, refuel your cars after dusk, set your thermostat to a higher temperature and combine errands to reduce your trips.

Some of those areas under Code Orange include, not only Allegheny County, but Westmoreland, Washington, Beaver, Butler, Fayette and Armstrong counties as well as 13 others in the state.