By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are tracking down a hit and run driver after a crash that sent two people to the hospital.
Video from a witness shows a white Dodge pickup truck speeding away from the scene of the crash downtown.
That truck collided with an SUV around 7:30 p.m. Monday at the corner of Stanwix Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard.
A man and a woman in the SUV both had to be hospitalized.
A young boy was also in the SUV but was not injured.
The pickup truck involved had a Pennsylvania license plate ZNK-9329 with visible damage to the passenger side.