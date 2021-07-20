TAYLOR, Pa. (AP) — A man died after he was struck by lightning while playing golf last week in northeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland said Monday that Joseph Slivinski, 71, of Blakely was at Pine Hills Golf Course when severe weather rolled through at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.READ MORE: Penn Hills Mayor Pauline Calabrese Falls Short In Efforts To Oust Police Chief Howard Burton
Rowland said Slivinski was apparently attempting to seek shelter when he was struck by lightning and died at the golf course.READ MORE: Police Seek Hit And Run Driver After Two Hospitalized In Downtown Crash With Pickup Truck
Golf course owner and general manager Scott Kozar told WBRE-TV that when a storm is near, a ranger tries to alert golfers, but Friday’s storm came in so fast that there was little time for people to get out of harm’s way.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Smashes Record For Gambling Revenue With Nearly $3.9 Billion Reported In A Year
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)