By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kids recently raised money for a good cause.

Carolyn Doyle sent KDKA a picture of her sons Jackson and Devin.

They served up delicious “Lemonade for a Dollar” yesterday to help homeless people at the Light of Life Rescue Mission.

And business was good!

They raised $175 in just a couple of hours.

The Doyles plan to deliver the money today.