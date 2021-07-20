By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two kids recently raised money for a good cause.
Carolyn Doyle sent KDKA a picture of her sons Jackson and Devin.
They served up delicious "Lemonade for a Dollar" yesterday to help homeless people at the Light of Life Rescue Mission.
And business was good!
They raised $175 in just a couple of hours.
The Doyles plan to deliver the money today.