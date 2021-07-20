CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police are investigating the incident.
Filed Under:Allegheny County Police, Homestead, Local News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A 65-year-old man is dead after being shot in Homestead last night.

READ MORE: State Police Seek Public Help Locating 8-Month-Old Missing Girl Royalty Lomax Last Seen In Pittsburgh

Police first heard of the shooting around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 1100 block of West Street.

Upon arrival, they found that the victim had been shot once.

READ MORE: State Police Seek Robber Who Held Up Bank In Chalk Hill, Fayette County

He later died in the hospital.

Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police are actively investigating the incident.

MORE NEWS: Code Orange Air Quality Alert Issued After Smoke From Canada Wildfires Drifts South

If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.