By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HOMESTEAD (KDKA) — A 65-year-old man is dead after being shot in Homestead last night.
Police first heard of the shooting around 11 p.m. Monday night in the 1100 block of West Street.
Upon arrival, they found that the victim had been shot once.
He later died in the hospital.
Homicide detectives with Allegheny County Police are actively investigating the incident.
If you have information about the shooting, you are asked to contact the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.