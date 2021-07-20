PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sometimes you can have a busy weather day without having any rain or storm concerns, and today is one of those days.

The minor issue for the day is some patchy fog to start off the day with some isolated pockets of dense fog.

The other issue deals with air quality across the region.

High pressure in place today will mean our air quality will be in the orange range.

This means it could be tough to breathe for the elderly, young and those with any range of respiratory issues.

While the area is no stranger to air quality alerts, this one is a little different for a couple of reasons.

The big difference today is the presence of smoke drifting in from the north due to Canadien forest fires.

This along with a ridge of high pressure in place (causing sinking air that doesn’t allow nasty particles to disperse and blow away) is the driver of today’s poor air quality.

If you are in one of the groups known to have respiratory issues on days like today you are asked to take it easy.

For all others there are simple things you can do to help air quality including car pooling, waiting to fill up your vehicle, and doing yard work either late or early.

Our air quality will improve overnight with the arrival of a cool front that will allow for the particulates that are making it tough to breathe are allowed to escape and disperse into the atmosphere.

The cool front tonight will also bring in more comfortable weather tonight.

The pleasant weather will be in place both Wednesday and Thursday with storm chances returning on Friday.

Highs today should be in the mid 80s, with highs dropping to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Storm chances do return on Friday as a warm front sweeps through. Expect highs in the upper 80s for your weekend.

