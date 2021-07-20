PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s fire union president is still inflamed over plans to change the look of some of the city’s fire trucks.
Union President Ralph Sicuro said the city had planned on painting them gray like it’s doing with other vehicles.
But Mayor Peduto’s Office says that was never in the works. Instead, it’s planning to take nine trucks out of service to detail the outside.
The union delivered a letter to the mayor and council Monday, saying it disagrees with any plan to take trucks out of service. The union called it unnecessary.