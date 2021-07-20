VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) — Fast-moving flames engulfed multiple buildings in Vandergrift early Tuesday morning.
The scene on Longfellow Street is still very active.READ MORE: Man, 65, Dead After Being Shot In Homestead
The Vandergrift Fire Department is spraying water on the former Longfellow Inn.
The fire chief says it’s been vacant for quite awhile.
The flames were intense in the back of the inn, and that’s where the fire chief said it started.
The chief says those flames spread to the building next door and now two residents are displaced.READ MORE: State Police Seek Public Help Locating 8-Month-Old Missing Girl Royalty Lomax Last Seen In Pittsburgh
Thankfully, they got out safely.
The chief says they ran into some problems at first putting out the flames because of water issues, and one firefighter ended up hurting his knee.
He is currently getting that checked out.
The fire marshall is also here investigating.MORE NEWS: State Police Seek Robber Who Held Up Bank In Chalk Hill, Fayette County
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.