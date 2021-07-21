By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 125 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the past 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 78 are confirmed and 47 are probable cases.
There have been 7,308 total hospitalizations and 102,398 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,990.
