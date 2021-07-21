PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, you may not be able to feel it just yet but cooler air is set to arrive through the course of the day today.

Dew points this morning as of 5:00 a.m. were in the mid-60s with Pittsburgh’s dew point at the airport showing 65 degrees.

Modeling data shows dew points down to the mid-50s by 5:00 this afternoon.

So, the biggest issue I have today is determining when and if it is going to rain.

At this point with the cold front clearly through the area and a trough of colder air diving down from the north (as visible on satellite imagery) our best chance for rain has passed us by.

Our storm chance should also be done for the day with light drizzle the only other precipitation that should be possible for the rest of the day.

I have skies cloudy through the morning and into the afternoon with sunshine breaking out by 3:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Thursday and Friday are both also looking pleasant and sunny.

While you may not notice much of a difference this morning as you are heading out, you will notice differences in the weather by the time we head into the afternoon.

Highs today aren’t expected to hit the 80-degree mark. Today would be the first non-80-degree day in 10 days if we don’t hit the 80s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 75° for the daily high.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with noon temperatures near 70.

Looking ahead, highs should be back near 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances return to the area on Saturday.

I have a 30 percent chance for rain for now but I expect that number to go up.

Rain and storms will be around through the day on Sunday and Monday.

