ELRAMA, Pa. (KDKA) – A Washington County couple was arrested for allegedly shaking and critically injuring their baby.
Police say first responders were called to Wayne Hanbury and Natalee Vacca's home in Elrama in September of last year because their then-four-month-old was unresponsive.
The baby was taken to UPMC and put in the ICU. Police say the child was suffering from “seizure-type events” and several internal injuries.
According to the criminal complaint, the doctor determined the baby had injuries diagnostic with abusive head trauma, also known as shaken baby syndrome.
Police say Hanbury and Vacca couldn’t explain how their baby had suffered such serious injuries.
The couple is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
Amy Wadas will have more on this story tonight on KDKA Evening News.