PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police say Kirill Matveev was last seen Monday around noon in Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Police describe him as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes, blonde hair and freckles.
Call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.