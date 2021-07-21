CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police say Kirill Matveev was last seen Monday around noon in Pittsburgh’s Arlington neighborhood. He was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Police describe him as 5-foot-7 with brown eyes, blonde hair and freckles.

Call SVU detectives at 412-323-7141 with any information.