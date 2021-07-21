PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Reddick’s two-run single broke a tie with two outs in an eight-run seventh inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-6 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since late April.

Josh VanMeter had a triple and a double in the seventh as Arizona sent 13 batters to the plate. There were six hits and four walks in the inning, and six of the eight runs scored with two outs.

The major league-worst Diamondbacks rallied against Austin Davis (0-1) in the seventh. VanMeter’s triple scored Daulton Varsho, who walked leading off, and Nick Ahmed’s single tied it at 5.

Davis walked Josh Rojas and, after an out, reliever Clay Holmes walked Christian Walker. Kole Calhoun struck out, but Reddick lined a single to left field. Pinch-hitter David Peralta and Varsho followed with RBI singles, and VanMeter’s double drove in the final two runs of the inning.

J.B. Bukauskas (2-2) won in relief, striking out two in a hitless seventh.

Arizona swept a doubleheader in Atlanta on April 25 that included seven hitless innings by Madison Bumgarner in a complete game that doesn’t count as a no-hitter. The Diamondbacks won their next game against the Padres at home two days later. That left them 12-11; since then they are 17-57.

John Nogowski hit his first major league home run and Gregory Polanco also went deep for Pittsburgh, which led 5-1 after 4 1/2 innings.

Nogowski’s two-run shot to left capped a three-run fifth and finished the night for Arizona starter Taylor Widener.

Widener, making just his third start since April, gave up eight hits and five runs in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. Widener was out with a strained right groin and was recalled from Triple-A Reno to start Tuesday.

Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson lasted six innings, giving up three runs. The lefty retired the first 10 batters he faced before permitting a run in the fourth. Rojas singled for the Diamondbacks’ first baserunner, and Eduardo Escobar doubled down the right-field line to drive in Rojas.

Arizona scored another run in the fifth on four singles, the last by Ahmed, but Anderson escaped further trouble by getting Rojas to hit a comebacker for an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play. Walker doubled home Escobar, who had walked, in the sixth to make it 5-3.

DEFENSIVE GEMS

Pirates outfielders made a pair of outstanding plays. All-Star center fielder Bryan Reynolds made an all-out diving catch to rob Reddick of a hit to end the second. In the seventh, Ben Gamel took an extra-base hit away from Escobar with a leaping catch as his back hit the wall in left-center.

ROSTER MOVES

Pirates: RHP Chase De Jong, who started Monday night, was placed on the injured list with right knee inflammation. Pittsburgh recalled a pair of right-handers, Nick Mears and Max Kranick, from Triple-A Indianapolis. Mears pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. Another RHP, Kyle Krick, was designated for assignment Monday.

Diamondbacks: Widener replaced OF Alex Young, who was optioned to Reno after Monday night’s game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: MRI results on Ketel Marte (left hamstring strain) came in and looked good, manager Torey Lovullo said. Marte and C Carson Kelly (broken right wrist) had three live at-bats Tuesday, while injured pitchers Taylor Clarke (shoulder) and Luke Weaver (shoulder) threw 20 pitches each.

Marte, who was batting .370 when he went down, is still some time away from returning. Lovullo said Marte still has to run out of the box and run forward without changing direction.

IN THE FOLD

Arizona has signed its third-round draft pick, RHP Jacob Steinmetz, a high school pitcher from Long Island in New York. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Steinmetz became the first known practicing Orthodox Jewish player selected in the draft. He plays on the Sabbath, but walks to games on those days to avoid taking transportation. He also eats only Kosher food. No Orthodox Jewish player has played in the major leagues.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks will start Bumgarner (4-6, 5.35) on Wednesday against a Pirates starter to be determined.

